The King Loves, a MBC historical drama series that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 33 and 34 next Monday, September 11, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will probably feature a secret team up between Wang Rin and Wang Won.

Although last few episodes of the Korean period drama hinted at a rivalry between the Crown Prince and his childhood friend, the viewers are still looking forward to seeing a secret move by them against Song In.

A section of fans believes Wang Rin is pretending to be against the Crown Prince to protect Eun San and his long time friend. If fan theories are to be believed, the male protagonist's bodyguard is closely watching every move of Song In.

Check out some of the interesting fan theories below:

Rin is protecting both San and Prince as he knew letting San stay by Won's side will harm both and I think the king is starting to realise who his real enemy is. Rin is going to play the role of a bad guy but in the end he will just try to protect Won and he will betray Song.

Rin will fight against the Crown Prince to rescue him from the evil guy and also to keep San safe because many people are after San - the Queen and the evil guy.

Meanwhile, the viewers can look forward to the wedding ceremony of Wang Won and Wang Dan in the upcoming episodes. Unless Song In comes up with another evil plan against the Crown Prince, the wedding will not be called off.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 33 and 34 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the previous episodes online here.