The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 25 and 26 next Monday, August 28, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will focus on the rivalry between Song In and Wang Won.

The male protagonist is trying his best to dethrone the Crown Prince and take over the wealth of Minister Eun Young Baek, which is currently under the name of his daughter Eun San. Apart from provoking King Chungnyeol against his son, the male antagonist kidnapped the female lead and her father.

But his plans were foiled by the Crown Prince and his best friend, Wang Rin. So the male antagonist will surely come up with a new plan against his rival in the upcoming episodes. The promo shows him planning his next evil move against the Crown Prince.

"I finally found out what the Crown Prince's weakness is," Song In says in the footage. The video then features a conversation between Wang Won and Princess Wonseong. "Do you recognise this?," Queen mother asks her son and he urges his bodyguards to get the details about it. Shortly, a group of armed men attack Wang Rin and he admits that it is the insignia of his family.

Although it is not clear if they were discussing the snake symbol, it is likely to be a trap set by Song In for the Crown Prince. But if fan theories are to be believed, it is an evil move by Princess Wonseong.

"Looks like the snake tattoo is Rin's family mark and next episode it will be exposed to San, possibly by Crown Prince or his mom, in hopes of her turning away from Rin and towards the Crown Prince. OR by that evil guy who has been using Rin's brother and everyone else like puppets...he's exposing it to San in order to break up the friendship between the three and drive a wedge," read a fan theory.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 25 and 26 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first 24 episodes online here.

