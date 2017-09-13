The King Loves, a MBC historical drama also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 37 and 38 next Wednesday, September 20, at 10 pm KST. The episodes will revolve around the rivalry between Wang Won and Song In.

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 36 that teased the demise of Wang Rin, the viewers are desperate to know if he will recover from his injuries. "Just don't tell me he's gonna die coz I don't think I will be able to watch the last 2 episodes without him....My heart goes out to Rin," wrote a viewer.

In a similar vein, another fan of the Korean period drama stated, "I cried my eyes out when Rin let go of his sword. Please don't die :( This drama really makes my heart ache so much."

With just two episodes left for the finale, the viewers are also desperate to know if episodes 39 and 40 will feature a reunion between Wang Rin, Eun San and the crown prince. According to the promo, the fans can look forward to a happy ending for the protagonists.

The video does not just tease Rin's condition but also hints at Wang Won's plans to plot revenge against Song In. The footage then takes its viewers through a conversation between the female lead and the antagonist

Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, a section of fans is hoping to see Wang Won and Eun San as power couple towards the end of the historical drama. "I'm still team wonsan, even though, I don't know what will happen for the last 2 episodes, I still hope san would stay by won's side, so that he won't be lonely since I get a feeling rin might die (hopefully not)," stated a viewer.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 37 and 38 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the previous episodes online here.