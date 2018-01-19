The queen of Instagram this week is undoubtedly Kim Kardashian. The reality star has been setting the social media on fire with several hot pictures.

After she teased fans with her bosoms peeping picture earlier this week, Kim is back on the bed and naked for a hot raunchy picture.

Also read: Who was Kim Kardashian's surrogate?

Kim oozed of confidence and sensuality in the monochrome picture. Covering her modesty with a sheet, Kim left nothing to the imagination in the raunchy post. She blurred out her bosoms in the shot, however, that did not hide her ample assets in the post.

While she blurred her nipples, Kim flaunted her famous derriere to give fans an eyeful. Oozing of sex appeal, the star seduced the camera with a pouty mouth while her hands were placed above her head. She captioned the racy picture: night cap.

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

Hours before sharing the racy picture, Kim wished her 106 million followers good night in a unique style. Donning a pair of white lingerie and what appears to be a sports bra, Kim is seated on a Rolls-Royce showing off her toned body. The picture looked like a throwback.

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:20pm PST

Keeping her eyes closed, Kim has left her hair fall off her shoulder while facing towards the sky.

Fans couldn't stop but compliment the stunning diva. Taking to the comments section, they wrote: "She looks incredible after having 2 kids," "Wow,wow,wow this is over wow just can't hold myself" and "Hot like the hell" read a few comments.

The two hot posts come days after Kim and Kanye West announced the arrival of their third born, via surrogacy. Speaking about the new member of her family, Kim took to her website kimkardashianwest.com to say, "The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time." Kim and Kanye are yet to reveal the baby's name.

Apart from the baby, Kim also made headlines for slamming Lamar Odor's recent interview online.