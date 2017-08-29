If you loved the hilarious presentation of a hitman by Samuel L Jackson in The Hitman's Bodyguard, prepare for another roller coaster ride. Arnold Schwarzenegger has donned the role of a hitman in Killing Gunther and the entertaining trailer just dropped.

Announced as Why We're Killing Gunther during Cannes 2016, Killing Gunther is an action-comedy that shows Schwarzenegger donning the role of the world's greatest hitman and everybody wants him dead.

The amusing trailer hints at the plot of the movie. The promo begins by introducing several assassins who dislike Gunther. This aversion soon turns into hatred and the small time assassins team up to plan and kill Gunther.

Directed by Saturday Night Live's actor Taran Killam, the movie is called a mockumentary and it is being treated like a documentary within a movie where the assassins discuss their moves with the audience. Interestingly, Killing Gunther's trailer gives fans different shared of Schwarzenegger. The actor is not only seen in his action avatar, but his hilarious side, his sarcasm and his "pissed off" attitude is also seen in the trailer.

The trailer hardly lasts for three minutes but it is packed with action, mockery and shows the fun factor of the movie. While the movie will delve deeper into the attempts of killing Gunther, the trailer shares a glimpse of a few failed attempts to murder the greatest hitman.

While Schwarzenegger is not new to the comedy genre, it is interesting to see that his comfort zone of playing the action hero meets comedy in the quirkiest way possible in Killing Gunther.

Apart from Schwarzenegger, the film also stars director Killam, Killam, The Avengers actress Cobie Smulders, New Girl star Hannah Simone, Bobby Moynihan, Paul Brittain, and Kumail Nanjiani. Killam has also reached out to Saturday Night Live cast members Paul Brittain and Bobby Moynihan to be a part of the cast.

The film will witness limited release in the US from 20 October.