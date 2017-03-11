Nickelodeon is back with the biggest kids' awards of the year – Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017, which will be hosted by none other than WWE superstar John Cena. In honour of the show, which airs on Saturday, March 11, we are looking back on some of the most epic moments in the history of the awards show.

TLC's TLC-themed outfits: At Nickelodeon's 12th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 1999, TLC had everyone talking when celebrities turned up in thematic outfits.

Justin Bieber: In 2010, Justin Bieber melted a lot of teenage hearts when he performed Baby.

Josh Gad and Jason Sudeikis play life-size Angry Birds: In 2014, the two funnymen were starring in their then to-release Angry Birds movie and couldn't resist acting out the popular game it's based on—before getting slimed.

Blake Shelton comes out as a unicorn: At KCA 2016, the country music singer proved to be one of the funniest hosts and the highlight was when he turned up dressed as a unicorn.

Fifth Harmony gets slimed unexpectedly: At KCA 2016, while the beautiful ladies of band Fifth Harmony came on stage to receive the Favourite Music Group Award, they were stunned by the signature slime stunt.

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards will be held live on Saturday, March 11, at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles. Catch the whole event on Nickelodeon at 8pm ET. The award show will be aired in India on March 12 at 7pm, only on Nick HD+.