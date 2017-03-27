Kiccha Sudeep has put an end to rumours about his role in the upcoming biggie, Baahubali: The Conclusion, popularly known as Bahubali 2. The actor gave a clarification during an interaction with fans.

"No I have not been fortunate to be a part of #baahubali2... But yeah...Im surely a part of all those waiting to watch it in big screen.. [sic]" Sudeep tweeted. However, the actor had earlier indicated that he would play an important role in SS Rajamouli's film.

It is now believed that the plans apparently underwent changes. Hence, Sudeep is not part of Baahubali 2. The Kannada superstar was seen in the character of Aslam Khan, an arms dealer in the first instalment of the movie. It was a small role, yet an important character in the story.

It may be recalled that the film featured a conversation between Sudeep's character and Sathyaraj (Katappa) in Baahubali that paved way for hopes that the Kannada actor would be a part of the sequel as well. In the film, Katappa had asked the former to approach him for any help when needed, and people expected to see Sudeep during the war sequence in the climax.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the audio of Baahubali 2 was released on Sunday, March 26. The music was launched with much fanfare in Hyderabad.

SS Rajamouli's creation stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamanna Bhatia in the lead roles. Sathyaraj plays an important role in the movie, which will hit the screens worldwide on April 28.

Baahubali 2 has been made with a huge budget of Rs 450 crore.