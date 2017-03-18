Is Kiccha Sudeep returning to Bollywood? If the latest rumours are to be believed, the Kannada superstar is all set to make his comeback to Hindi films with a film starring an A-list actor. Well, the Hebbuli actor will reportedly be sharing screen space with none other than Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

It is rumoured that Sudeep has been signed to play the role of the antagonist in Tiger Zinda Hai. Speculations say that Kiccha will be playing an ISI agent named Zahir based in Pakistan. Also, Katrina Kaif will be an agent of the same organisation.

Sudeep made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Phoonk way back in 2008. With the same director, he was seen in the films like Phoonk 2, Rann and Rakhta Charitra. His hit film Eega was dubbed into Hindi as Makkhi. Now, after a gap of six years, he seems to be returning to Bollywood.

However, neither Sudeep nor the makers have confirmed the news. Apparently, the Wikipedia page of the film confirms it, the screenshot of which is below.

Interestingly, Tiger Zinda Hai has Kannada playwright, actor and Jnanpith Award winner Girish Karnad in an important role. The upcoming Hindi film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan fame. The Aditya Chopra-produced film will hit the screens in December 2017.