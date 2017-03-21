Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian seems to be in love with the colour black as she has been donning different types of black outfits at various occasions.

Recently, the blonde beauty shared a few photos of herself on Instagram wearing a little black dress, showing off her enviable figure and giving a glimpse of her toned legs. She teamed the figure-hugging outfit with a pair of thigh-high lace boots.

Tristan Thompson's girlfriend paired the tight-fitting short dress with studded earrings and a huge diamond ring. With her dramatic makeup, her eyes and lips were highlighted in the images. She left her wavy hair loose and sleek around her shoulders.

The photos of Khloe are accompanied with messages for her loved ones and followers on Instagram. She captioned the first image, "It's not work when you love what you do! Blessed to be surrounded by the best of people."

The caption for the second photo read: "When your hair color is on point @traceycunningham1 okkkkkuuuuuuurrrrr" and the third image of the reality star is accompanied with the word, "When Hrush and Andrew are your photo directors...... head tilt time!"

The sizzling photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captured the attention of over 64 million Instagram followers and garnered several thousand comments. Many of her admirers, such as Ann Buggar, praised her new look and wrote, "Unbelievable best photo by far."

Khloe also received criticism from some of the social media users, including Instagram user monikered as theweekod. "Lol wtf is up w u ? Ur head looks broken n legs 2 skinny," he wrote.

Last week, the reality star wore an oversized pure black zip-up jacket for her date night with Tristan Thompson at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Beverly Hills, California. She opted for another black outfit during her Sunday night outing with mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney.