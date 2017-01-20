Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby with boyfriend-of-five-months, Tristan Thompson, and this news has left her former husband Lamar Odom "devastated and heartbroken," according to reports.

Also Read: Have Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble set a wedding date?

Recently, Life & Style magazine quoting sources reported that Khloe is pregnant with Tristan's baby. She is apparently hiding her figure beneath a baggy top. "Khloe is thrilled. She's only told family so far because it's in the early stages and she wants to wait until she's past the first trimester to go public. But she can't believe she's finally having a baby!"

"She has dreamed of being a mother for so long, and she's so in love. She just can't wait until the baby is born," the insider added.

While Khloe is happy and excited to welcome her child, her former husband Lamar is apparently not happy with the news. Another source told Hollywood Life that Lamar is hoping that Khloe is not pregnant. Lamar, who recently apologised to Khloe publicly, would be devastated if the report turns out to be true.

"He can't see her having a child with anyone but him! He'd be devastated and heartbroken if Khloe had Tristan's baby. That would eat him alive because he would realise that he truly fu**ed up and blew the chance of giving her the one thing she's always wanted in life — a child. As far as he's concerned, she already has step-children who love and respect her," the tabloid quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the reality star is not pregnant and the reports are just "hurtful rumours." Whether or not she is pregnant, it is known to all that she has been trying to get pregnant since long and for that, she also visited fertility specialists for IVF treatments.