Khatron Ke Khiladi: Pain In Spain (Khatron Ke Khiladi 8) hosted by Rohit Shetty has entered its finale and while the final episode is yet to be telecast, the winner of the season has been revealed.

Shantanu Maheshwari has apparently emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, India Forums reported. The news has come as a surprise given that speculations were rife that Hina Khan has won the show.

The report said that Ravi Dubey, Hina and Shantanu were the three finalists, who gave their best to win the coveted title. However, it was the Dil Dosti Dance actor, who took the trophy home.

Fans of the amazing dancer-actor will surely be thrilled to learn about his win. The chocolate boy had given his best in all the death-defying stunts and had been a consistent performer throughout the season.

The finale episode will also be graced by the entire team of Rohit's Golmaal 4. They will be making an appearance to boost the contestants and entertain viewers.

The eighth edition of the stunt-based reality show has been one of the most popular seasons with well-known celebrities.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 had started in May in Spain with 10 contestants, including Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Hina, Nia Sharma, Geeta, Lopamudra Raut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Shantanu, Ravi and Shiny Doshi.