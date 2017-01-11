Megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 has opened to an overwhelming response at the US (USA) box office in the premiere shows. Its collection has crossed the $1 million mark and the film has beaten the record of Baahubali.

Khaidi No 150 collection at US box office in premiere shows:

Khaidi No 150, which marks the comeback of Chiranjeevi after nine years, has generated lot of hype and curiosity before its release. Amidst huge competition, Classics Entertainment was successful in acquiring its overseas distribution rights, shelling out Rs 12 crore. The distribution house made grand arrangement for its release in the US market, which has a massive fan base of the mega family.

Chiru mania in US theatres; Extra shows added for Khaidi No 150 in US premieres:

In a bid to cash in on Chiru mania in US, Classics Entertainment booked over 200 screens for Khaidi No 150 and delivered the discs of the movie well in advance. The bosses of the distribution house tweeted: "#KhaidiNo150 Content was given to USA Saturday Noon and drives were sent to 125 locations by sunday and 80 locations yesterday."

The tickets for Khaidi No 150 are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for children for the premiere shows. Chiru mania was at its peaks, as the advance booking was made available. The craze drove unprecedented number of fans to theatres and many screens were sold out within hours. The distributors had to add extra shows to cater to the demand of fans, who were waiting to see megastar Chiranjeevi on screens.

Classics Entertainment tweeted: "#KhaidiNo150 Late night shows are being added in NEWJERSY and NEWYORK #Regal Newjersy and newyork will be up in 30 min .. keep an please ..and thanks for your patience! NEWJERSY #PARSIPANNY ADDING 3 more shows #cinepolis."

Khaidi No 150 beats Sardaar Gabbar Singh record at US box office in premier shows:

Khaidi No 150 collected $615,000 at the US box office in advance booking, even before the premiere shows began. The movie shattered the record of power star Pawan Kalyan's Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which was the second all-time biggest opener after Baahubali. Classics Entertainment tweeted: "WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOW SCREENED BOSS BROKE ALL RECORDS (NON-BAAHUBALI) $615K Till 4PM EST #BOSSISBACK With a BANG."

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#KhaidiNo150 crosses SGS premiere no (2nd highest) $616.6k by collecting $616,707 so far in USA. Next target 1 million for premieres! " The Tollywood trade analyst later added: "#KhaidiNo150 crosses $840k as shows started in few parts of USA. 1 milllion guaranteed! Something that fans didn't even dream of!! "

Khaidi No 150 crosses 1 million mark at US box office; beats Baahubali (Bahubali) and PK record

As per latest reports, the collection of Khaidi No 150 has surpassed the mark of $1 million at the US box office in the premiere shows. The movie is expected to inch closer to $1.50 million, when the final total is compiled. The film has smashed the records of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Aamir Khan's PK, which are the other Indian movies that have crossed $1 million mark at the US box office in the premiere shows. The movie is rewriting the rules of the game.

Idlebrain Jeevi further tweeted: "#KhaidiNo150 crosses the landmark of $1 Million in style even before all premieres are completed in USA. Chiranjeevi shocks everybody! "