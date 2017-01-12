Chiranjeevi's much-awaited movie Khaidi No 150, which was released in theatres on Wednesday, January 11, has received overwhelming reviews from critics.

Khaidi No 150 had been making news ever since the project was announced as it marks the return of the Boss after a gap of nine years. Not just that, it is also the 150th film of the megastar, which makes it a must-watch for the actor's fans.

The movie is said it to be a masala entertainer, although the film's climax seems to be predictable. The plot revolves around Chiranjeevi, who plays a dual role, one as a criminal and the other as a good samaritan.

Directed by VV Vinayak and written by AR Murugadoss, Khaidi No 150 has Kajal Aggarwal as female lead. It is the third instalment in the Khaidi franchise and is backed by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan.

We bring you some critics' opinions about the movie. See the comments below in the Khaidi No 150 review round-up:

Shekhar H Hooli of International Business Times, India said: "Khaidi No 150 is a paisa vasool entertainer and a perfect movie to mark the comeback of Chiranjeevi. The movie is not only a treat for the fans of mega family, but also for mass audience. The movie is a perfect entertainer for this Sankranti. Don't miss to watch it this weekend."

Krishna of Telegu360.com said: "Khaidi No 150 is a pretty ordinary movie sprinkled with fans' appealing commercial elements. While First half is weak, second half is slightly better – with a lengthy weak climax. Overall, it falls short of expectations and strictly for fans."

Sify.com said: "Khaidi No 150 is faithful remake of Murugadoss's Tamil blockbuster. Chiranjeevi's performance, his charisma coupled with some solid episodes in the second half make this worth a watch. More than the content, it is Chiru who makes this a paisa vasool. His screen presence, music and dances have worked for good despite predictable script."

Suresh Kavirayani of Deccan Chronicle said: "The Boss is back with a bang! It is a Chiranjeevi film, so naturally, he dominates every scene. Some of the dialogues remind us that Chiranjeevi has not changed, although he has made a comeback after so long. Khaidi No. 150 is going to be a good comeback for Chiranjeevi. The film has all the right ingredients such as dance, action, masala and also a message which fits the Megastar."

Krishna Vamsi of Indian Express said: "There are some minor misses, the first half is tad slow and the post-interval part is where the actual plot exists, which is rushed. The narrative gets a bit predictable too."

Karthik Pasupulate of the Times of India said: "The story has it's heart in the right place. The action and drama bits are alright, as are some bits of the comedy tracks that involve a barrage of funny men — Ali, Brahmanandam and Posani. But does it all come together as a film? We aren't sure. But yes, Chiranjeevi is back for sure, although we can't quite say he's back with a bang."

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo of The Hindu said: "Khaidi No.150 is an unabashed celebration of mass masala that goes over the top at times. Some of the songs (Devi Sri Prasad), which may be over the top on their own seem bearable on screen, largely due to the grace with which Chiranjeevi dances to them. Khaidi No.150 is an unabashed celebration of mass masala that goes over the top at times. Kajal, despite not having much to do, holds her own with ease."

Srivatsan of India Today said: "Be it dialogue delivery or dancing, Chiranjeevi gives a stellar performance in dual roles. What's amusing about the actor is that even at 61, his age is hardly visible on screen. Barring a few scenes and songs, the film is a frame-by-frame rendition of the Tamil version. Apart from the mass moments in the film, what deserves a special mention is Murugadoss's writing."

