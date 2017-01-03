The makers of Khaidi No 150 starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal have advanced its release date and the VV Vinayak-directed movie is now set to hit screens a day before Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Khaidi No 150 was initially scheduled to release in the theatres around the world on January 13, a day after Gautamiputra Satakarni hits the screens. In a strange development, the makers have now advanced its release date, but they have not have revealed the reason behind it. Experts from the industry feel that it must be an attempt to get a bigger opening for the movie than Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, who is turning director with Khaidi No 150, has jointly produced the movie with Surekha Konidela and A Subashkaran under the banner Konidela Production Company. The actor-turned-producer took to the twitter handle of his banner to reveal its new release date. He wrote: "Here is the big news! Megastar Chiranjeevi's #KhaidiNo150 releasing on 11th January 2017."

Khaidi No 150 is an official remake of Vijay's 2014 hit, Tamil film, Kaththi. Chiranjeevi is playing a dual role, while Kajal Agarwal and Shriya Saran appear in the female leads. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for its soundtracks and background score, while R Rathnavelu cranked the camera the movie.

Following in the footsteps of Geetha Arts, the bosses of Konidela Production Company released the audio album of Khaidi No 150 directly into the market without a formal music launch function. Its songs were also released on YouTube and they received record-breaking response from the music lovers.

The makers have planned to hold a pre-release function for Khaidi No 150 as part of its promotion. The event was to be held in Vizag on January 4, but the latest reports suggest that it has been postponed to January 7. The audience are eagerly waiting for the release of its trailer.