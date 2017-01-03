Ram Gopal Varma has made a sarcastic remark on the new poster of megastar Chiranjeevi's most-awaited Telugu movie Khaidi No 150. He describes it as an "upper limit of the height of narcissism."

Ram Gopal Varma has been vocal about his opinion of megastar Chiranjeevi for quite some time now. He has made several comments about Chiru's decisions on his political career and his comeback movie. Sometimes he has had to face the wrath of the fans of mega family and offer apology to them. But he has not stopped making the comments.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on January 1: "Wowwww Madame Tussaud will throw half her museum out for this ..Want to touch feet of designer and director and who convinced mega star. This is upper limit of the height of narcissm and the lower limit of the depth of its opposite ..Wilhelm Hegel would have kissed Mega Star."

The filmmaker added: "Can I please have the name,number and address of the designer and others around Mega Star who convinced him to put out a pose like this. Designer of this look is going to have a page forever in the annals of history for involuntary perpetuation and voluntary disorientation."

The Satya director has earlier too taken a dig at the makers of Khaidi No 150 through his Twitter handle. The filmmaker had tweeted in the past: "It's 636 times Mega dumb to title a film khaidi No.150 when already his film khaidi no.786 released 28 years earlier."

But Varma apologised to fans of the megastar after seeing the first look poster of Khaidi No 150 on August 22 2016. He went on record to say that the film is a sure-shot blockbuster. He had tweeted: "After seeing this look i want to apologise to all his fans for whatever criticism I made in the past on his 150th."

In a series of tweets posted on on December 16 2016, RGV had said Chiranjeevi's film Khaidi No 150 was no match to director Krish's Gautamiputra Satakarni. He had written: "Really true fans of Mega star if they are genuine from heart should tell Mega star to do films like Bahubali and Satakarni Mega 150 is to Baliah's 100 what Satakarni is not to Bahubali because 100's issue is a Mega Bahubalian issue for 150 and not for 100."