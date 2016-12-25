The fans of Chiranjeevi are curiously awaiting the audio release of Khaidi No 150. The music album is expected to be released on Sunday, 25 December on the occasion of Christmas. However, the makers have not formally announced the news, leading to a lot of confusion.

"As per earlier announcements, #KhaidiNo150Audio is expected to be out in the Market today. Makers haven't issued any Advert as such though. [sic]" tweets Andhra Box Office.

The original plan was to unveil the album of Khaidi No 150 on Sunday in a grand event to be held in Hyderabad. But last week, sources have clarified that the plans have undergone changes and the music would hit the stores directly on the said date.

Nonetheless, the makers have not formally announced the news, but they have launched two singles in the recent weeks. Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu and Sundari tracks have been released and both the numbers have been received well.

Meanwhile, Sundari song, which was released on Saturday, has garnered over 10 lakh hits with close to 35,000 likes on YouTube. The people have liked the peppy number and have created a trend on social media sites.

Khaidi No 150 has the music of Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is expected to have around 5-6 songs in the album.

The movie, which is the remake of Tamil movie Kaththi, is directed by VV Vinayak. Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan is bankrolling the flick in association with Surekha Konidela. Shriya Saran and Kajal Aggarwal are playing the female leads.

Khaidi No 150 will release for Sankranthi and will clash with Balarkrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni.