Director VV Vinayak's Telugu movie Khaidi No 150, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, has received positive reviews from the audience around the world.

Khaidi No 150 has better advance booking than Bairavaa, GPSK in US premieres

Khaidi No 150 is an action thriller movie, which is directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. The film is a remake of blockbuster Tamil film Kaththi. The movie revolves around the story of a petty criminal (Chiranjeevi), who escapes from jail. He plans to run away to a foreign country, but drops his plan after meeting a girl (Kajal Aggarwal) at the airport.

He comes across his lookalike (Chiranjeevi), who is being shot by a group of thugs. He admits the latter to a hospital and decides to impersonate him after learning that his lookalike is a post-graduate in hydrology and wants to help farmers in his village, which is under threat of being occupied by an MNC, which wants to construct a factory. How he fights for the villagers forms the crux of the story.

The audience say that Khaidi No 150 has an interesting story with a beautiful message to the society. The director has remained faithful to the original story, but has made some minor changes in the screenplay to suit the taste of Telugu filmgoers. Some comedy and romance scenes keep the viewers entertained in the first half. The story gets serious in the second half, which is very engaging.

Chiranjeevi, who is making his comeback to acting after 10 years, has played dual roles in Khaidi No 150 and has delivered a wonderful performance. He impresses the viewers with his young looks, action, dance and dailogue delivery. Kajal Aggarwal, who appears as his love interest, has done justice to her role and her glamour and chemistry with Chiru are among the highlights of the film, say the audience.

As an antagonist, Tarun Arora has done a good job and he is an asset to Khaidi No 150. Brahmanandam, Posani Krishna Murali, Ali and Prudhviraj's comedy timing is among the big attractions of the film. Ram Charan, VV Vinayak and Lakshmi Rai made special appearances and they are also assets of the movie, say the audience.

Khaidi No 150 has superb production values. The soundtracks, background score, picturisation, amazing choreography of dance and action are the big attractions of the technical front, say the viewers. We bring to you some filmgoers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Khaidi No 150 movie review by audience:

Ravi Shankar ‏@blockbusterray

#KhaidiNo150 first half ok second half superb . Songs fights n mega star acting peaks . Camera work top class #KhaidiNo150 will be Chiru came back film for sure superb run time is also a big plus no lag in the movie . Sure shot Hit to super hit film

Thej ‏@Itsme_Thej

Megastar screen presence and acting will be , Dances arrachakam, overallga allrounderga come back #KhaidiNo150 Songs r visual treat *me me u& me grace movements *rattalu and ammadu songs mass Climax fight kevv #KhaidiNo150 Boss will satisfy you in every aspect of an actor abilities ☺ rest manam chuskundham ✋ #KhaidiNo150FromJan11th Dances will be mindblowing..you will get to know why hes called as Indias alltime greatest dancer ☺ #KhaidiNo150

Umair Sandhu ‏@sandhumerry

Saw #KhaidiNo150 at UAE Censor Board Office ! Hatsoff to Mega Star #Chiranjeevi ! King is Back with Bang. A Fantastic film ! #Chiranjeevi Star Power + Terrific Story & Dialogues + Rocking Music by @ThisIsDSP + Paisa Vasool Action Stunts = #KhaidiNo150 SUPERHIT ☆☆☆☆

Lab Reports ‏@Inside_Infos