As per our box office predictions, Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 will beat the collection record of Sardar Gabbar Singh in the US premieres, but it may find it difficult to do the same with Baahubali.

Khaidi No 150 is a much hyped and highly-awaited Telugu movie and is scheduled to be released in cinema halls on January 11 for Sankranti. But the audience in the US are luckier as they get to see megastar Chiranjeevi dazzling the screens a day before in India. The movie will be premiered in the country on January 10 and everyone is eager to know whether it will become the biggest opener there.

Classics Entertainment, which has earlier distributed several big ticket films including Brahmotsavam, has acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Khaidi No 150. The distribution house has reportedly shelled out Rs 12 crore on its rights. It has made grand arrangements for its release in key international markets like USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Gulf and South Africa.

In a statement released to the media, the distribution house claims: "US will have all the hungama as Khaidi No 150 is releasing in around 225+ theaters in the country alone. It will be the biggest ever single-language release for any south Indian hero. This is the first time an Indian movie is releasing in 50+ luxurious seating theatres." It adds: "It has made every effort to make the movie experience better by screening it in the best available theatres all over the country."

Khaidi No 150 is set to be premiered in over 200 screens across the US and advance booking has begun for the film today. This morning the bosses of Classics Entertainment tweeted: "#KhaidiNo150 #USA All Major Locations Hard drives shipped. All Premiers ONTIME!! @KonidelaPro @GeethaArts. #KhaidiNo150 All locations Ticketing will be opened by 2pm tomorrow. @KonidelaPro."

The tickets for Khaidi No 150 are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for children for the premiere shows, which will be held on January 10. Mega family has huge fan base and success of recent releases of mega hero's is proof of it. The movie has been hyped a lot because it marks Chiranjeevi's comeback and moreover it is his 150th movie. The hype and promotion are expected to help it register massive advance booking.

However, Bahubali: the Beginning ($1,010,550), Sardar Gabbar Singh ($600,000), Srimanthudu ($555,000), Aagadu ($533,000) and Attarintiki Daredi ($345,000) are the top five Tollywood performers at the US box office in the premiere shows. The hype and its screen count show that Khaidi No 150 would shatter the records of four movies. But it should be seen whether it will top the list, beating the record of Baahubali.