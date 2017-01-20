Khaidi No 150, which marked the comeback of megastar Chiranjeevi to big screen, has collected over Rs 120 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first nine days.

Before its release, the VV Vinayak directed action thriller had generated a lot of hype for being Chiranjeevi's landmark film, interesting promos and trendy music. The buzz had created huge demand for its theatrical rights, which were sold for a whopping Rs 89 crore. The movie's distributors made a grand arrangement for its release in theatres around the world on January 11 .

The huge hype helped Khaidi No 150 register massive advance booking for its opening day. The movie received an overwhelming response at the international premieres on Tuesday and at early morning shows in India on Wednesday. The film garnered positive response from the audience and the word of mouth skyrocketed the business on the first day.

Khaidi No 150 collected Rs 50.35 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film shattered the opening day records of Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage and became the second all time biggest opener Telugu movie after Baahubali. The movie earned Rs 35 crore for its global distributors on its opening day.

Ram Charan's maiden production clashed with Gautamiputra Satakarni and Shatamanam Bhavati on the following days, but it maintained the momentum at the ticket counters. Khaidi No 150 collected approximately Rs 97 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the five-day-extended first weekend and earned Rs 66.02 crore for its distributors around the world.

The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer showed drop in business on Monday, though the movie picked up in weekdays. Khaidi No 150 collected approximately Rs 24 crore at the worldwide box office on the weekdays and the movie earned Rs 16.41 crore for its distributors in four days.

Khaidi No 150 has collected a total of Rs 121 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie is estimated to have fetched Rs 82.50 crore for its global distributors in nine days. The film has become the third all time highest grossing Tollywood movie.