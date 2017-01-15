Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 kept the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its four-day total global collection beyond the mark of Rs 100 crore gross.

Following the huge hype, Khaidi No 150 had a wide-release on Wednesday. The movie opened to an overwhelming response and collected Rs 50.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film became the second all time biggest Tollywood opener in the global market, after Baahubali.

The VV Vinayak-directed action thriller received positive response from the audience and the word of mouth was expected to keep the ticket counters busy on Thursday as well. But Khaidi No 150 clashed with another new release, Gautamiputra Satakarani, and its collections plummeted on the second day. However, the film picked up a little momentum on Friday.

Despite clashing with yet another release Shatamanam Bhavati, the Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwall starrer witnessed further growth in its collection on Friday. Khaidi No 150 has collected approximately Rs 58 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 10.46 crore gross in Karnataka, Rs 12.31 crore gross in the US, Rs 5.25 crore gross from elsewhere.

Khaidi No 150 is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 86.02 crore gross at the worldwide box office in four days. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 61.49 crore for its global distributors, who have spent Rs 103 crore for the theatre rights. The film has recovered around 60 percent of the investments for the distributors in four days.

Here are the day-wise shares of the AP/T distributors of Khaidi No 150. All the figures are in Rs crore. These are ballpak figures.