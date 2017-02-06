Megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 kept the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office in the fourth weekend. Its global gross collection crossed Rs 150 crore on day 26.

The VV Vinayak-directed action thriller, which was released as a Sankranti treat on January 11, opened to an earth-shattering response at the ticket counters. Despite clashing with Gautamiputra Satakarni and Shatamanam Bhavati, Khaidi No 150 made brilliant collection at the worldwide box office. With no big releases, the film continued to rock the box office in its second week.

Khaidi No 150 surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its second weekend with its total gross collection reaching Rs 102 crore. The movie earned Rs 75.33 crore for its worldwide distributors in 12 days. The film became the third all time highest grossing Telugu film, after Baahubali and Srimanthudu.

The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer clashed with Raees, Kaabil and Luckkunnodu in its third week, but it managed to fare well at the worldwide box office. In 23 days, Khaidi No 150 shattered the life-time record of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which was the second all time highest grossing Telugu film with Rs 144.55 crore gross (share of Rs 85.20 crore).

The Ram Charan-produced movie clashed with Nenu Local and Kanupapa, but it has remained undeterred in its fourth week. Khaidi No 150 had made good collection in its fourth weekend and its total collection surpassed Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office in 26 days. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 102.60 crore for it distributors, who shelled out Rs 89 crore for the rights.

Here are the details of distribution rights and the earnings of Khaidi No 150 around the world. All figures are in Rs, crore. These are ballpark figures.