Khaidi No 150 has turned out to be the biggest money spinner at the US box office with its five-day extended first weekend collection surpassing the $2 million mark in the country.

The VV Vinayak-directed action thriller was premiered in 200+ screens across the US on Tuesday night. Its tickets were priced at $25 for adult and $15 for child. The huge hype got it decent advance booking and the film opened to massive response. Khaidi No 150 collected $1,275,497 at the US box office in the preview shows and became the second biggest Tollywood opener in the country after Baahubali.

The Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer hit the rock bottom on its opening day and its business further went down on Thursday. But its collections grew on the following days. Khaidi No 150 has collected $2,104,844 at the US box office in the five-day extended first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $1,275,497 on Tuesday, $156,094 on Wednesday, $76,871 on Thursday, $131,000 on Friday, $256,438 on Saturday and $173,944 on Sunday.

Bollywood trade anlyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is ROCKING... Crosses $ 2 million in USA... Total till Sun [15 Jan 2017]: $ 2,099,110 [₹ 14.29 cr]. @Rentrak."

Tollywood trade anlyst Idlebrain Jeevi ‏ tweeted: "#KhaidiNo150 collects $173,944 on Sunday in 127 locations and total gross is $2,104,844. Chiru enters directly into $2M ."

Khaidi No 150 has become the first film to surpass the mark of $2 million at the US box office in 2017. It has also become fifth Telugu film to achieve this rare feat after Baahubali ($8.46), Srimanthudu ($2.89), A...Aa ($2.44) and Nannaku Prematho ($2.02).

Khaidi No 150 has collected approximately Rs 14.30 crore gross at the US box office and Rs 6.80 crore in other foreign countries in the first weekend. Its five-day overseas collection stands at Rs 21.10 crore gross. The movie is estmated to have earned Rs 11.63 crore its international distributors in its opening weekend.

Amidst huge competition, Classics Entertainment bagged the overseas theatrical rights of Khaidi No 150 for a record price of Rs 12 crore. The movie has recovered 96.91 percent of the investments of the distributors in five days. The film is expected to earn decent profit share in the coming days.