(An earlier verssion of this news item incorrectly said the explosives seized were military grade and that the Kerala police said a terror attack was averted.)

The Kerala Police on Friday said that a major terror attack was averted on Friday after they seized explosives from near a railway bridge in Malappuram district .

According to news agency ANI, the cops found five metal containers containing explosives, under Kuttippuram Railway Bridge in Bharathappuzha.