Kozhikode, the place which has etched its own significance in the history of Kerala, is all set to host the second edition of Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2017 from February 2-5. The festival will be held at Kozhikode Beach.

The KLF has already made its place in the heart of book-lovers and the latest edition of the festival will host over 200 participants including scholars, writers, speakers and journalists. The literary festival, which will be a platform for debates and discussions, will also see participation of eminent writers and literary critics from across the globe. Some of the names include writer, literary critic and Portuguese translator Bruno Vieira Amaral; translator and editor of numerous publications Alexandra Büchler from the Czech Republic/United Kingdom; translator and Galician writer Maria Reimondez (Spain) and poet and literary curator Nia Davies from Wales, United Kingdom. Other renowned participants to look forward are Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Benyamin, Arundathi Roy, K R Meera, M T Vasudevan Nair, Prabhath Patnaik, Shashi Tharoor, Sethu and Sudhir Kakar.

The four-day festival will also witness various cultural activities, including painting and cartoon exhibitions, Shehnai concert by maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan's son Nazir Abbas Khan and a cookery fest to present various traditional delicacies of Kerala. The KLF 2017 is also expected to be an open forum to hold a mirror to the reality with sessions on various burning issues like migration, the future of democracy, dalits and social revolution, uniform civil ode and many more.

The second edition of Kerala Literature Festival will also have a Student KLF for students across the state, which will give them an opportunity to interact and discuss with the eminent writers and speakers on various topics. Conducted in association with DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, the 2017 KLF is open for registration.