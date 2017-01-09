In the latest turn of events, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave the cold shoulder to protesting IAS officers in the state on Monday, saying that the mass protests by the officers are unjustifiable. Vijayan, who snubbed the officers, reiterated that the government will not interfere with the suggested anti-graft probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) under its director Jacob Thomas.

"This is not the first time IAS officers are facing Vigilance probe and there are instances of them being suspended too as part of the probe," the CM said, adding that the government will not interfere with the probe succumbing to pressure.

IAS officers in Kerala decided go on mass leave on Monday to express their displeasure and agony over the vindictive campaigns against them by an officer appointed by the government. The officers in Kerala on Saturday night announced the decision to apply for mass leave on Monday to mark their protest after vigilance charged Paul Antony, additional chief secretary (Industries) in a nepotism case, which also involves former industries minister E P Jayarajan.

"We are requesting our colleagues of the Kerala IAS Association to avail one day's casual leave on January 9, 2017 to express our sadness, frustration and professional dissatisfaction and to show our solidarity with our aggrieved colleges, in allowing the present vigilance director to continue abusing his powers," a statement by the IAS Officers Association read.

The statement released by the bureaucrats association, which listed several points reasoning why they think the charges against them are vindictive in nature, also stated that the Vigilance department director Jacob Thomas is abusing his power.

"We are requesting our colleagues of the Kerala IAS Association to avail one day's casual leave on January 9, 2017 to express our sadness, frustration and professional dissatisfaction and to show our solidarity with our aggrieved colleges, in allowing the present vigilance director to continue abusing his powers," the circular passed after the meeting read.

"We are deeply aggrieved and saddened that such an officer (Vigilance director Jacob Thomas), whose integrity is prima facie doubtful and not beyond suspicion, are allowed to sit in judgement as vigilance director on the conduct of other civil servants".

However, the officers have decided to report to work after the CM criticised them for their decision to go on leave on Monday. It remains to be seen if the matter will be resolved amicably or the latest actions will add to the turmoil.