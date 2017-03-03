Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Friday, March 3, presented the 68th state budget in the Assembly. The Budget 2017-18 had an anti-climax as the Opposition staged a walkout at the end of the budget presentation alleging that the budget papers were leaked. Ramesh Chennithala, the Leader of Opposition, accused the finance minister of leaking the budget before its presentation in the Assembly and stated that the budget had lost its sanctity.

Ramesh Chennithala, meeting the press outside the Assembly, also read out the alleged leaked budget paper. However, T M Thomas Isaac, reacting to the allegations, said the papers that were in circulation on social media platforms were the highlights of the budget prepared for the media.

