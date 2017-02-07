Victoria's Secret Angels model Kendall Jenner was in India's Jaipur for a photoshoot and giving her company was none other than Bollywood's A-lister Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kendall and Sushant reportedly shot with famous celebrity photographer Mario Testino at Samode Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sushant and Kendall shot for a Vogue magazine cover, which will be released soon.

Sushant posted a selfie on Instagram to confirm that he shot with the famous celebrity photographer Mario Testino in Jaipur. "What an amazing experience it was to shoot with @mariotestino . Such an honour. !! #jaipur," he captioned.

The two shot for the magazine cover under high security and the team made sure that not even a single photo was leaked online. While the fans couldn't get a glimpse of Kendall and Sushant on the sets, they managed to capture the stars at Jaipur airport.

Sushant is back in Mumbai, while Kendall has left for the US. Kendall was in the city for two days and on Friday evening, she left Jaipur. Paparazzi at the Jaipur airport spotted Kendall, but she managed to hide her face with jersey and cap.

"Humein toh laga itni badi celebrity hain shayad, isiliye shakal nahi dikha rahi hain. Jab tak baahar thi toh muh dhak kar rakha tha. Phir andar aake hata diya. Humein toh sirf identity proof aur ticket dekhna hota hai. Aur unki toh chartered flight hai Delhi ke liye (We thought she was a big celebrity as she was hiding her face. Till the time she was outside, she covered her face. We just wanted to check her identity proof and ticket. She flew down to Delhi by a chartered flight," CISF officials told the Times of India.