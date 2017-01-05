Is Kendall Jenner rekindling her romantic relationship with ex-beau Chandler Parsons?

The supermodel was spotted having dinner with the basketball player on Tuesday night at The Nice Guy. The couple was later seen sharing a kiss when the clock struck midnight. She was spotted cheering him as he competed against the LA Lakers during that evening.

The couple were also spotted in a Bentley dealership in Beverly Hills while chatting about the super cars.

According to E! News, the Victoria's secret angel went to the dealership around 2 pm with her best friend Hailey Baldwin to look at cars by Rolls Royce, Bugatti and Bentley. "She was looking at this new Bentley truck in particular, and she test drove a white model around the block," an insider explained.

The next meet-up was at Delilah. Kendall and her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, reached there first while Chandler went there separately.

Jenner had a short fling with Parsons in 2014. Even though it seems that Jenner is getting romantically involved with Parsons, but according to an insider it was not him but Jordan Clarkson that the model was into that night. Jordan Clarkson is rumoured to be dating Jenner since April. During that night, the trio was present there and that is why the things seem to be more interesting all together.

They were pretty friendly, very casual, but smiling and chatting like old friends.

"Kendall was more with Jordan than Chandler the whole night," an eyewitness told us, which would explain the reason behind Jenner's presence at the basketball game earlier that night (Clarkson's team was playing against Chandler's).