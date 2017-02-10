Kendall Jenner was a vision to behold as she strutted the catwalk for a La Perla show on Thursday as part of the New York Fashion Week. The 21-year-old model was dressed in a see-through golden-coloured gown that revealed her pert butt as she walked the runway.

The dress left little to the imagination as showed her athletic figure. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star got a new haircut before the show, and her fans were given a peek of it when celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin posted a short clip to her Snapchat. Although we weren't shown the final look, we can hear the celebrity stylist pleading Kendall for "just one spritz" and Kendall saying "No!" in the background.

As for Kendall flashing her assets through sheer clothing, this is not the first time the model has set tongues wagging. She is known for flashing her breasts through sheer clothing, and she recently opened up about her love for going braless.

Taking to her website and app, Kendal spoke about a recent selfie she shared wearing a sheer black shirt. Her nipples were covered by pizza emojis.

"I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :)," she shared, adding, "My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?' They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"