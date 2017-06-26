Find someone who would look at you the way Keith Urban looks at Nicole Kidman. Relationship goals or relationship definitions should be written by Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. The romantic couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday and Keith posted the most adorable message to wish his wife.

Boys, take a note. The musician has never left an opportunity to display his love for his lady and occasions like anniversaries are a perfect chance for Urban to tell the world how much he loves and respects the Aquaman actress.

So, he did just that. He took to Instagram and shared four selfies with the gorgeous Kidman. The adorable couple, who looked like they were still in high school, were seen snuggling for the camera. But it is not the photos that you should pin your attention to.

It is the adorable message that caught fans' eyes. Urban captioned the pictures wishing his "baby girl" and wrote: "Happy Anniversary Babygirl. Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!"

Happy Anniversary Babygirl Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

The gushing singer obviously still head over heels for the Big Little Lies actress as he was seen planting a kiss on Kidman's cheek.

On the other hand, Kidman took to Facebook to share a throwback picture from their wedding day. Posting the adorable wedding picture, she wrote: "11 years of love that I thank God for every day. I love you Keith Lionel more and more. Happy anniversary."

The pictures come close after rumour mills have been spreading gossip about the couple's split. The two have been spotted gushing about each other red carpets, award nights and even in interviews. In one such interview to Who this April, Kidman revealed that the secret to their long successful marriage is that the couple has kept their bond of friendship intact.

"That's what Keith and I have as well. As much as we have a love, we also have an incredible friendship and trust," she was quoted.

The couple married in 2006 in a beautiful ceremony alongside a shore in a Sydney suburb. They are parents to Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.