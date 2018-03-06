After delivering hits like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and The Test Case, Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji is back with another web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, that has an ensemble cast of popular actors Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli.

ALTBalaji shared the trailer on social media with a caption that read, "When a man in his early 40's decides to change the course of his life, is it a midlife crisis or a realization of what the heart truly desires? #KehneKoHumsafarHain will raise questions, which don't always have an answer."

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai narrates the urban tale of a middle-aged married man Rohit (played by Ronit), who falls in love outside his marriage. He is the father of two grown-up daughters, who don't accept his extra-marital affair with Ananya Mehra (played by Mona). Rohit faces compatibility issues with wife Poonam (played by Gurdeep), who although opposes to his extra-marital relationship initially, later gives up and requests her man to continue with the illicit affair after he asks her for a divorce.

The promo has already raised the curiosity among fans, with its fresh storyline and will certainly keeps the viewers hooked. The web series will stream online from March 16 onwards on ALTBalaji App.

Although both Ronit and Mona have been Balaji's most sought-after actors since several years now, the show brings the two talented actors together for the first time. Ronit Roy rose to fame with Ekta's Kasautti Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, while Mona became a household name with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reaction on the trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai:

