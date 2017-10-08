Finally, the much-awaited first look of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan from her debut film Kedarnath has been revealed online. And the junior Khan has swept everyone off their feet with her simple but majestic avatar.

Sara Ali Khan, who has inherited her beautiful looks from her mother and actress Amrita Singh, is seen riding a pony holding a colourful umbrella in her hands with a picturesque green mountain and blue sky in the backdrop.

Her simple white embroidered kurti further adds charm to her natural beauty. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the young star kid is here to give the reigning beauties of Bollywood a good run for their money.

#shaahi sawaari .. #saraalikhan @sushantsinghrajput #kedarnaththemovie #kedarnath @iprernaarora @pragyadav @kriarj @guyintheskypictures A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Oct 7, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Sara, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of her debut film, has returned from Kedarnath to the city of Mumbai with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor. To mark the occassion, the director shared their photograph, all sporting a broad smile on their faces.

Sara has been hitting the headlines ever since rumours of her Bollywood debut started doing the rounds in the industry and on social media platforms. Earlier, there were reports that Sara had been throwing tantrums on the sets. However, the producer of the film later rubbished the rumours saying that the she was giving her 100 percent to the movie.

Sara's first look has definitely raised the anticipation levels among her fans on social media platforms. She has alreay won many a heart. However, it remains to be seen if Sara would be able to leave a mark on her viewers with her performance as well.

Kedarnath is the romantic love story of two youngsters, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. The film is expected to release during summer 2018.