Amitabh Bachchan, who started the shoot of Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 (KBC 9) recently, was set to hold a quiz session with Kapil Sharma. Unfortunately, the segment had to be cancelled.

And no, it's not because of Kapil's poor health (the actor-comedian had been cancelling the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show due to his ailing health). The workers' strike is said to be behind the cancellation.

Kapil, whose show airs on Sony TV channel, was supposed to film a segment with Big B for the popular game show, but the shoot had to be called off after all the crew members, including make-up artistes, light-men, and spot-boys, went on an indefinite strike, SpotboyE reported.

It was reported earlier that film and TV workers had threatened to go on an indefinite strike after August 15 if their demands were not met. The workers, who are members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), had demanded a salary hike, eight-hour shift, and accidental and medical insurance.

Hence, when their demands didn't get fulfilled, close to 2,50,000 employees went on strike from August 16 and protested outside Film City's main gate.

Besides KBC 9, Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Singh's Padmavati, Shah Rukh Khan's next with Aanand L Rai and John Abraham's Parmanu have been affected by the strike.

On the other hand, things aren't hunky-dory on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show either. Reportedly, Kapil and Navjot Singh Sidhu aren't in good terms and to add to that the host of the show asked Archana Puran Singh to replace Sidhu, who was keeping unwell. This reportedly has miffed the former cricketer.