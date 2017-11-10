India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd has launched Ninja 650 KRT edition in India at Rs 5,49,000 ex-showroom, pan-India. The KRT stands for Kawasaki Racing Team edition and the special version comes with a differently styled livery.

The KRT edition boast of lime green, grey and black paint job which is the signature livery colour of the Japanese bike maker's racing division participating in the World Superbike Championship.

"The Ninja 650 KRT edition has done remarkably well in the USA, Europe and in other countries recently. We have got a good pool of Ninja 650 customers here in India as well. Those who were planning to buy Ninja 650, now have got another option with this new edition," said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors.

Strong power and nimble handling have been the main forte of Ninja 650 always. Besides to give a versatility for daily riding, Ninja 650 KRT edition has an upright riding position, low seat height and manageable power delivery.

The Ninja 650 KRT and the regular model are powered by a 649cc parallel-twin liquid cooled engine that develops 71.11bhp at 8,500rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle based on twin-tube perimeter steel frame employs 41mm Telescopic front fork and mono offset suspension at the rear, which is seven steps adjustable.

The Ninja 650 measures 2,110mm in length, 770mm in width and 1,180mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,410mm. It has 130mm ground clearance, 211kg kerb weight and 16-litres of fuel tank capacity.

The KRT edition of Ninja 650 will be on display at Kawasaki dealership from mid-November onwards. Ever since it was launched in India, Ninja 650 has garnered a good response from the buyers. The Ninja 650 is a bread and butter model of India Kawasaki Motors.