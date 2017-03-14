Japanese motorcycle-maker Kawasaki is giving huge discounts for ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 models in India. The move is to clear the stock of BS-III bikes ahead of BS-IV emission norms implementation from April 1. This is the best time for prospective Kawasaki buyers as the price discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh is tempting.

ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 are priced at Rs 5.92 lakh, Rs 6.36 lakh and Rs 3.92 lakh respectively, on-road in Pune. With the price cut, revised prices are Rs 4.42 lakh, Rs 4.86 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 respectively, reports ZigWheels.

Buyers can book the motorcycle models for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Dealerships confirm delivery of the motorcycles in 15 to 20 days.

The naked street version, ER-6n, is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor producing 71bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission. ER-6n goes up against DSK Benelli TNT 600i that features a four-cylinder engine.

Ninja 650 is the fully faired sibling of ER-6n. One of the popular model in Kawasaki's stable, Ninja 650, is powered by a parallel-twin liquid cooled engine that develops 71.11bhp at 8,500rpm and 64Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission.

Z250 is the most affordable motorcycle of Kawasaki in India. It is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected, 4-stroke parallel twin engine which develops 31bhp at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 21Nm at 10,000rpm.

Source: ZigWheels