Former South Asian Games gold medallist Kavita Devi brought smiles on the faces of each and every Indian WWE fan after it was announced that she is one of the 32 participants in the WWE's Mae Young Classic tournament, scheduled to take place on July 13-14 in Florida.

The Haryana-based powerlifter, who possibly made her in-roads into the world of pro wrestling, thanks to The Great Khali, does indeed look like a future WWE star, if everything goes smooth.

Kavita was a part of The Great Khali's pro wrestling promotion and training academy, Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), based in Jalandhar, Punjab, which was set up in November 2015.

She won her big ticket to the WWE after a kickass audition in front of the veterans of the company like A-Train, during the WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year.

Watch the audition tape

Kavita, whose ring name in the WWE will be Hard KD, made her CWE debut a year back when she was challenged by BB Bull Bull. While it might sound weird, Kavita actually accepted the challenge and stepped into the ring wearing just a salwar kameez (a traditional Indian ethnic wear for women).

Can't believe it? Watch this

The WWE Dubai Tryout 2017 also featured Indian pro wrestlers Dinesh Kumar, Shanky Singh, Laxmi Kant Rajpoot and Saurav Gurjar, but it is Kavita, who has earned her big ticket first.

Kavita has been seen training hard for making it big in the pro wrestling circuit. She has been constantly sweating it out in the gym, lifting tons of weights and maintaining her solid and powerful frame.

She also owes most of her success to her husband.