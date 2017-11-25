Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai opposite ex boyfriend Salman Khan. Slated to release on December 22, the film is a sequel to 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger. The former love birds are coming together on-screen after five years.

From trailer to its first song, everything is going viral within few hours of its release. We believe that Tiger Zinda Hai will be a blockbuster. And Katrina needs a hit movie anyway.

A few of her previous flicks like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos, were super flops. The diva now needs a hit movie, which will help her remain in the list of top Bollywood leading ladies.

The plot of Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around how 25 Indian nurses were taken as hostage, and how Salman and Katrina will battle it out to save their lives.

The breathtaking action sequences, locales and the sheer chemistry between Salman and Katrina will leave you wanting for more. Shot in Morocco, Greece, Austria and Abu Dhabi, Tiger Zinda Hai is sure to give you the best scenic experience.

In the movie, Salman is not the only action hero. Katrina has been trained for such sequences as well and she looks amazing in the trailers and posters.

In fact, the diva shared several pictures of her from the sets and those photos are real jaw-droppers. She is truly one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood.

In the latest Instagram picture, she dons a white crop top and denim shorts. Her killer looks will make you fall in love with her.

Take a look at Katrina's sensational Instagram photos here:

