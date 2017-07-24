Taapsee Pannu has become one of the most sought-after faces of Bollywood. After the success of Pink, the actress has signed back-to-back movies and endorsement deals.

According to reports, Taapsee has replaced Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador of a household appliance range. It was said that since the Jagga Jasoos actress had been the face of their brand for quite a long time, the brand managers decided to rope in a younger actress.

However, it seems that since Katrina's films have been underperforming at the box office for quite some time - the latest one being Jagga Jasoos - brands are unwilling to renew her contract, rather prefer roping in more successful faces to endorse their product.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Pink actress has replaced popular Bollywood stars. Due to her immense popularity and global fan following, Taapsee had earlier replaced Kangana Ranaut as the face of a hair care brand.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the upcoming release Judwaa 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandes. The movie, which is the remake of Salman Khan-starrer 1997 hit film Judwaa, will open in theatres on September 29.

Taapsee and Jacqueline Fernandez replace Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading ladies in the sequel. Interestingly, Judwaa 2 will see Salman and Karisma in special roles. Director David Dhawan had earlier said in an interview that sequel would include two popular numbers from the first instalment, Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building.