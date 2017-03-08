Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has treated her fans with her beautiful and glamorous pictures since she has joined Facebook. The diva recently shared a sizzling hot photo on social media and it is breaking the internet.

Katrina is looking gorgeous in a white swimsuit. The actress had earlier shared many underwater and beach photos on Facebook and they prove that she loves beaches. She shared the latest photo with a caption, which is a quote by former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, which read: "All my life I've been rowing against the tide. What can I do? It seems I was born that way."

Meanwhile, Katrina is set to begin the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she will share screen space with ex-flame Salman Khan. Katrina will be next seen with her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor too in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos.

The Baar Baar Dekho actress will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan and will reportedly share screen space with Deepika Padukone.

Take a look at Katrina's latest hot picture here:

Check out other beach and underwater photos here: