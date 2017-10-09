Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the hottest and most glamorous Bollywood divas, and her latest cover photo for Harpers Bazaar Bride validates the fact.

Kat appeared on the cover of the popular magazine and looks simply red hot. The actress is seen posing in a red dress with some bridal accessories on her body. She appears the perfect combination of gorgeousness and sexiness.

Katrina shared the photo on social media, and fans just cannot stop praising her beauty.

She often teases her fans with her photos and videos on social media. Although Katrina is not available on Twitter, she is quite active on Facebook and Instagram.

Currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's dwarf movie that also features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Although she has not been having a good run at the box office, the Bang Bang actress has a good line-up of movies in her kitty. While Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited flicks of this year, Rai's next film is also much-talked-about.

Katrina had last featured in Jagga Jasoos opposite ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film had bombed at the box office. Now the actress will be see sharing screen space with another former boyfriend — Salman — in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is expected to be a big hit.

Check out Katrina's latest sizzling cover for Harpers Bazaar Bride: