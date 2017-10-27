Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been trying hard to get in the race of hit movies. A few of her previous flicks have not done well at the box office, but fans have high expectation from her upcoming movie, Tiger Zinda Hai.

She will be reuniting with her ex boyfriend on-screen with this movie. They were last seen together in the film's first instalment – Ek Tha Tiger – and that time itself, these two broke up. Now, after parting ways with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina seemed to have come closer to Salman again.

In fact, her professional life is also going quite well, despite flop movies like Fitoor, Jagga Jasoos and Baar Baar Dekho. After Tiger Zinda Hai, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai's flick alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Then, she has also signed Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan.

Katrina is in all the Khans movies, isn't it?

The diva will seen performing a few action sequences in TZH and Kat feels that it's high time that a superheroine movie to be made. Katrina likes such films and in fact, she admitted to DNA in an interview that she would love to play a superheroine.

Won't she look breathtaking as Indian version of Wonderwoman? Or is she hinting that she will be a part of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4? Here's what Kat responded:

"No, I have not been approached for Krrish 4. Neither have I had any discussions on that. But yes, I know a few people who are planning and developing some comics like that into films. But yes, Krrish is again an excellent franchise where they also had a superheroine with Kangana Ranaut's character and I think they should definitely have the superheroine bit in it."

Hrithik Roshan, are you listening? She has already shared screen space with Hrithik in Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.