After Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Toilet Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh's next movie – Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Reports suggest that Shahid will share screen space with Katrina Kaif in this flick.

It was said that Katrina Kaif met director Shree Narayan Singh for the narration and gave her nod for the film.

When Shahid was asked about the same at GQ Fashion Night, he said: "No heroine has been decided for that film yet. Once it's finalised I'll let you know."

Well, Shahid might be not officially announcing the heroine, but there is a possibility that Katrina signs the film. The filmmaker's last flick was a hit and actors will be eager to work with him now.

It will be amazing if Shahid and Katrina come together for a movie. Isn't it?

The makers had introduced their movie's name and other details of Batti Gul Meter Chalu by releasing a teaser video last month.

In the video, it mentioned the director and writer, then showed pigeons on electricity wires. Two dialogue boxes were seen. One read: "Kal Raat Se Batti Gul Hai," and the other read: "Phir Bhi Bill Sabka Full Hai."

It looks like the team of Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha is set to bring another social awareness movie. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was about the sanitation issue in India, while Batti Gul Meter Chalu seems to be regarding the electricity bill issues in the country.

According to reports, the film will revolve around a common man's fight against power distribution companies in the country.

Shahid will portray the role of a lawyer, who raises his voice against these organisations. Meanwhile, the hunk is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Padmavati, which will hit the screens on December 1.