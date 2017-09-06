Finally! After years of speculation and rumours, shutterbugs have finally captured Katie Holmes walking with Jamie Foxx hand in hand. The rumoured couple, who have successfully managed to keep the spotlight away from their status, have decided to show off their relationship.

New pictures obtained by TMZ and Daily Mail show the rumoured lovebirds walking along the shores of Malibu, California. The images confirm all the dating rumours about the couple which began in 2013.

The pair reportedly spent the Labor Day weekend together at an oceanfront house. Wearing matching fedoras, Katie was seen walking on the sands in a summery blue-patterned frock while Jamie was seen in sweatpants and a T-shirt.

Photographs from the weekend show the couple enjoying a walk through the waves as they laughed and cherished the public moments.

Captured together for the first time, the couple had kept their relationship under the wraps due to Holmes' divorce clause. During her divorce with Tom Cruise in 2012, a clause had banned Katie from publicly dating someone for the next five years.

It was about a year after she split from the American Made actor that rumours of Katie and Jamie's dating rumours began making headlines. Their link-up news came after photos featuring Katie and Jamie flirting and dancing together at a charity bash in The Hamptons began making the rounds.

The rumoured couple dismissed the reports, saying they were just friends, and termed it "fake news".

The Django Unchained star had called the rumours hilarious. In 2013, Foxx told ET: "[The rumors] are 100 percent not true. In fact, it's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people."

After the speculations began, the couple were never spotted together, adding more fuel to the fire.

Daily Mail notes that there were claims of the couple reportedly meeting at each others' houses. Katie would disguise herself with the help of wigs and hats to not catch attention.