Almost five years ago, a royal scandal shook the world when topless and private photos of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, were published on a French magazine's cover page. The Duke and Duchess, Prince William and Kate, were holidaying in France in September 2012 when the photos surfaced online.

Here are 7 important points to know about the royal scandal.

When did it happen?

The incident happened in September 2012 when Kate Middleton and Prince William were holidaying in the South of France in their villa. A French magazine Closer had published uncensored 14 topless photos of the Duchess and her private moment with the Duke.

All the magazines that published the topless photos

The uncensored photos were first published in the French magazine, followed by the Irish and Italian magazines. Later, a Swedish celebrity gossip magazine – Se och Hor – published the topless photos of Kate.

"They are very cute pictures of a loving relationship," the chief editor of Swedish magazine Carina Lofkvist told Reuters in 2012.

A Danish magazine – Se og Hor – also rumoured to have published the images, but the editor-in-chief told CNN in 2012 said that the magazine has not published the photos of Kate.

Legal case

After the photos went viral, the Duke and Duchess launched legal action against the magazine for the invasion of privacy. Describing the photos as a "grotesque invasion of privacy," the royal couple sued the magazine in a French court.

French court banned Closer magazine from not publishing photos further

In September 2012, the French court banned Closer magazine from further publishing the "private and intimate photos" of Kate and also ordered the magazine to give all the images to the British Royals.

How much are Duke and Duchess seeking in damages?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are seeking $1.6 million (1.5 million Euros) from the magazine in damages after they published the intimate and private photos.

Trial and people who have been accused of invasion of privacy

In connection with the case, six people, including Laurence Pieau, Closer's France editor, Ernesto Mauri, chief executive of the publishing group that owns the magazine, Marc Auburtin, La Provence's publishing director in 2012, photographers Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides and La Provence's photographer Valerie Suau went under trial in May for invasion of privacy, according to the Press Association.

Next date of the trial

The French court was supposed to pronounce the verdict on July 4, but now it will be announced on September 5 in Nanterre.