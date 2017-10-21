The royal family has only made an announcement about the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's pregnancy, but this has not stopped the bookies from taking bets on the royal names.

Rumours about the due date and the sex of the third royal baby have started doing the rounds and joining the speculation list is the royal baby names. The Duke and Duchess are known for paying homage to their predecessors when it comes to the selection of names and for the third child also they are most likely to follow the trend.

According to bookies, Alice is the favourite for a baby girl with 10/1 odds, followed by Victoria with 12/1 odds and Arthur with 12/1 odds. Queen Victoria named her daughter Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, who died in 2004.

"With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announcing today that their third child is due in April the public will no doubt be wondering what names the pair have in mind. Alice remains the favourite for punters although we've seen support recently for Albert which is now into 16-1," betting site Coral's spokesman Harry Aitkenhead told Birmingham Mail.

Another betting firm, William Hill's spokesperson named Alice the favourite name for the third royal baby. The spokesperson also said that there is a 33-1 odd that the royal baby will be born on April 14, i.e. on Grand National day.

"We now know that the child is expected in April and it would be a real twist to the biggest day of our year. One thing that is all but certain is that Harry will be engaged by the time he becomes an uncle for a third time," the spokesperson said.

Kate's third pregnancy news was announced in September. The Kensington Palace in a statement said that the Duke and Duchess are preparing for the third baby.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace," the statement read.