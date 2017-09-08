Kate Middleton is officially pregnant with her third baby. She has been hinting at her interest in having the third child for quiet some time.

After months of speculation, the royal family has finally announced that it is welcoming a new member soon.

The news has elicited mixed reactions. While many were happy about another royal baby on the way, there were few who have asked why she wanted to give birth to another baby when she could adopt one. But Pippa Middleton apparently had the most important question and its answer – how?

There were speculations that the Middleton sisters might announce their respective pregnancies together. But with Kate already pregnant, reports suggest the younger Middleton sister has approached Kate for some royal advice on how to get pregnant faster.

Apparently, there is a (bizarre) "trick" Kate used which helped her get pregnant, and she shared this "secret" with her sister, a source told the Star.

"Kate confessed her own little trick was to stand on your head after doing 'the deed' and think very naughty thoughts," an insider told the website.

It sounds weird, and Gossip Cop reports that the source might be quoting inaccurate information.

Fans need to remember that the information has been shared by an insider and not the Duchess herself or a royal family member.

Since royal baby number three was announced, fans are busy speculating if Kate's sister Pippa Middleton would also come around and announce her first pregnancy. The royal member's sibling got married in May this year.

There were also speculations earlier this week that Pippa wanted to get pregnant because she was "jealous" of the attention Kate was getting following the news, and wanted a share of the spotlight.

Nevertheless, Kate has been off the radar ever since the pregnancy was announced. Kennington Palace confirmed that Prince William's wife is suffering from a rare form of morning sickness yet again. The sickness led to Kate missing out on walking son Prince George to his first day at school.