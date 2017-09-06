British royal family recently announced Kate Middleton is in the family way again. The statement also said she is suffering from morning sickness.

But Middletons reportedly have more reasons to cheer. According to a claim made by Celeb Dirty Laundry, the younger Middleton sister is gearing up to announce her first pregnancy.

Pippa Middleton, who married James Matthews in May this year, is preparing to make the official announcement. But apparently, the pregnancy news is the result of competitive spirit between the two sisters, Celeb Dirty Laundry claims.

CDL cites royal critics and said fans of the Middleton sisters shouldn't be surprised if Pippa tries to steal Kate's thunder. "It's no secret that Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton have always had a strong sibling rivalry. Pippa made that clear when she insisted on having a royal wedding of her own when she married James Matthews earlier this year," the website claims.

"Plus, Pippa loves all of the media attention she gets for being Kate Middleton's little sister. After all, many royal observers have long said that she and her mother Carole Middleton have long been riding on Kate Middleton's royal coattails for several years now," the website added.

The site reported that Pippa "is willing to do just about anything to get pregnant. She wants the momentum to keep going by keeping her name in every important headline on both sides of the pond. And the only way for that to happen is to announce that she is expecting her first child."

While these are merely rumours, avid followers will have to watch out what the Middleton – Matthew couple have planned for their future. Though many are hoping that the younger Middleton sister to announce her pregnancy, Gossip Cop called out CDL and said if Pippa and Matthew decide to start a family, it will not be because of "jealousy" or the need to be in the "spotlight."