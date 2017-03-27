Actress Kate Hudson seems ready to begin a new life with musician Danny Fujikawa, as the two were caught together on camera on the streets of New York city over the past few days.

Also Read: Is Kate Hudson the actress sleeping with Allied actor Brad Pitt?

The 37-year-old Almost Famous star was reportedly spotted spending quality time with her rumoured boyfriend during a dinner date at Tutto il Giorno, an Italian eatery in New York, on Saturday, March 25.

The mother of two apparently did not shy from sharing an intimate moment with the indie-singer and song writer as she was seen packed on PDA while walking through the streets after the dinner. She was snapped stealing a kiss from the new man in her life.

Later, Hudson was photographed cuddling up with her rumoured boyfriend Fujikawa during a shopping spree in New York. They were seen walking hand-in-hand on Sunday, March 26.

The actress is really enjoying the presence of the musician in her life, and is apparently planning to settle down in life with him, according to an industry insider. "Kate had his arms around him and they kissed. They definitely looked like more than friends," the source told People magazine.

Rumours on Hudson's new love interest started doing the rounds on the Internet after she was snapped sneaking kisses from the musician in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on March 19, according to Mail Online.

However, Fujikawa is not the first musician romantically linked with the actress. After calling it quits with The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, she got engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The couple officially split in 2014. Hudson was also in a relationship with DJ Diplo and Nick Jonas in the past.