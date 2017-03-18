With less than a week for its release, the promotions of Katamarayudu is about to take off with a pre-release event on Saturday, March 18. The cast and crew will be part of the grand function organised at Shilpakala Vedhika in Hyderabad.

The buzz says that it is a grand event, which is likely to be attended by some of the big names from the Telugu film industry. Of late, Tollywood is doing away with audio release functions and replacing it with pre-release events, which are organised closer to the film's release date.

Following this trend, the makers of Katamarayudu have come up with a similar event to begin the movie promotions ahead of its release on March 24. The audio of the film is likely to be formally unveiled at the event and Pawan Kalyan is expected to have a grand entry at the function.

Katamarayudu has Shruti Haasan in the female lead and it is her second flick with Pawan Kalyan after Sardar Gabbar Singh. Kamal Kamaraju, Ajay, Ali, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Siva Balaji and others are in the supporting cast. Anup Rubens has composed the music, Prasad Murella has handled the cinematography and Gautham Raju has edited the flick.

The upcoming Telugu film is a remake of hit Tamil movie Veeram, which starred Ajith and Tamannah Bhatia in the lead roles. The Tollywood version is directed by Dolly aka Kishore Kumar Pardasani and produced by Sharrath Marar.

The movie has bagged 'U' certificate from the Regional Censor Board.