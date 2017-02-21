Power star Pawan Kalyan is set to follow the footsteps of stylish star Allu Arjun and mega power star Ram Charan as he will reportedly not hold any formal audio launch function for his upcoming movie Katamarayudu.

Audio launch function is a major part of promotion strategy in the Telugu film industry. Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts broke this trend as he went on to release the music of its production Sarrainodu without a formal function. Instead, he adapted a new publicity strategy by holding a pre-release function, which received good response and was also helpful in making the film a blockbuster at the box office.

Allu Aravind also followed the strategy for his next productions – Dhruva starring Ram Charan and Srirasthu Subhamasthu starring Allu Sirish. The strategy apparently worked in favour of the films. Ram Charan adapted the strategy for his debut production, Khaidi No 150 starring Chiranjeevi, and tasted success. The makers of Sai Dharam Tej's Winner have also followed the trend.

Pawan Kalyan is the latest one to join the bandwagon. Sources close to the actor say that he is planning to release the songs of Katamarayudu without audio launch and later hold a grand pre-release event. "They plan to release singles online so that the buzz surrounding the film intensifies. It helps if the songs settle in the minds of fans," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

The producers of Katamarayudu are expected to make an official confirmation about not having audio launch and holding a grand pre-release function soon. However, the pre-release business of the movie, which is set to release during Ugadi, is going on full swing and high prices have been quoted for its rights.

Katamarayudu is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster movie Veeram starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah. This action film is directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani and produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner North Star Entertainment.

Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan are playing the lead roles in the film, while Kamal Kamaraju, Ajay, Ali, Rao Ramesh, Venu Madhav and Nassar play supporting roles.